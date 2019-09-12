







You made 2019 the year of TikTok, when millions of people all over the world participated in endless entertainment in hilarious, quirky and joyful moments that broke the norms of expression and creativity. If we could celebrate all of this year’s best TikTok moments with you we would (trust us, but that would be an infinitely long blog post), but instead we rounded up the top 100 collection of 2019’s top dances, memes, viral videos, celebrities and more that helped blast TikTok into the forefront of pop culture. From an extravagant science experiment , to the ordinary everyday moment of someone trying Kombucha for the first time , and of course, a popular cowboy transformation trend that helps ignite a musician’s career , our 2019 TikTok Top 100 report honors and applauds the timeless moments that made the TikTok US community click like, share and create in 2019.

"Watching videos on TikTok feels like you’re a part of something exciting and unexpected. It ranges from wildly entertaining to truly heartwarming moments that inspire conversation. There’s really no other platform that can create the same span of reaction and emotion. The TikTok Top 100 videos celebrate the ingenuity of this diverse community and all of the incredible content that made TikTok such a special place this year.” - Vanessa Pappas, General Manager, TikTok US

1. Top 10 Viral Videos

In 2019, TikTok saw many videos created that were so epic they immediately graduated to viral video status, catapulting the creator into cult-like clout overnight. The most beloved become a staple of the internet and a catchphrase for everyone who's seen it. These top 10 viral videos were born on TikTok and are now immortalized in the 2019 TikTok hall of fame.





@daviddobrik - David Dobrik and Nick Uhas’ crazy take on Elephant Toothpaste. @calebcutler - They did surgery on a banana! @malorielynn14 - Swimming pool fun takes a hilarious twist. @jayleennina - Man vs Wild: Roach edition. @sammielewiss - The MFing Tea. @jade13tr - This cat has the moves. @brittany_broski - Kombucha Girl gives us her honest opinion. @herecomedatkush - A wholesome hummingbird. @kidkneesothra - Crocs + shaving cream. @raeganbrownn - Bear suit daredevil .

2. Top 10 Memes

TikTok is at the center of meme culture; when a viral moment evolves into a meme on the app, it can become a part of the internet lexicon. The TikTok community embraces memes in ways we’ve never seen before. They take the trending idea, behavior or style and put their own creative spin on it, giving it new life. As a result, people on TikTok have upped the game on memes in 2019; they established new visual formats, became catchphrases, and even defined a new aesthetic. These are the Top 10 TikTok memes of 2019 that climbed to the top of meme mountain and took our breath away.





3. Top 10 Artists

With the help of a global community of fans and creators on TikTok, many artists have been launched into stardom this year – including a six-time Grammy nominee! Music on TikTok provides a creative background and expressive tool for videos, and it gives talented singers and songwriters another outlet for their voice to be heard and shared. Here are the top artists on TikTok who drove some of the best trends with their catchy tunes throughout 2019.

Among the top artists is Mariah Carey who has become the Queen of TikTok. This year, her hit song “Obsessed” became one of the most popular songs used in TikTok videos. She also creates epic videos where she participates in popular TikTok trends, including her mic-drop version of the Fantasy dance trend .

“Having TikTok as a platform where new generations can discover music from different times is so amazing. I particularly enjoyed the Obsessed, Fantasy and All I Want For Christmas Is You moments this year!” - Mariah Carey





4. Top 10 Celebrities on TikTok

Several celebrities jumped on the TikTok train in 2019. Some joined to get in on the TikTok bandwagon, while others found themselves at the center of a viral TikTok trend. Through the app, celebrities are successfully reaching audiences with content that is authentic to them. These are the top celebrities who danced and meme’d into our hearts this year.





5. Top 10 Breakout Creators

Creators are at the heart of TikTok’s global community. Their ingenuity helps make TikTok an entertaining, inspiring platform for people around the world, while encouraging others to join in and express their own creativity. Committing hours of development and production using TikTok’s editing and creative tools, these 10 creators are among the biggest breakout stars of the year.





6. Top 10 Dance Trends

The TikTok community is known for busting a move or two (million) and sparking a dance dance revolution of millions of videos. Performing trending choreography perfectly timed to popular sounds turned everyone and their grandma into a dance machine this year. Spanning all skill levels, these are the dance trends that had TikTok users shaking their groove thang in 2019.





7. Top 10 Creative Effects

The TikTok suite of creative visual effects and editing tools is there to help elevate videos made in-app to the highest cinematic degree. With lighting changes, green screen effects, camera tricks, and much more, these effects help turn a creator’s imagination into reality. Among a growing array of creative effects on TikTok, these are the most popular effects of 2019.





8. Top 10 Pet and Animal Videos

Pets and TikTok are a match made in heaven. From adorable kittens and wild tigers to dogs in costume and celebrity pups, TikTok is home sweet home to hilarious and heart-warming videos of our furry friends. These are the top pet and animal videos on TikTok in 2019.





9. Top 10 Beauty & Style Videos

TikTok encourages everyone to express themselves creatively and authentically, AKA you do you! When it comes to beauty, everyone has their own aesthetic and can choose to express it through a perfect smokey eye, a fancy braid, or detailed face paint for a costume. No matter what look you’re going for, beauty is all about bringing what’s inside outwards. From natural looks to glitter drips, these are the best beauty and style videos that helped people work the look.





10. Top 10 Sports Highlights

TikTok is a highlight heaven when it comes to sports, but it’s not just incredible plays or game-winning goals. True to TikTok’s brand of eccentric content, this year’s top sports highlights also feature hilarious missed shots, celebratory dances and athletic feats in slo-mo, among others. These are the top videos that slam dunked TikTok throughout 2019.



